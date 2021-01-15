Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 91.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. United Bank increased its position in Comcast by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 32,668 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,058,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 291,731 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 26,020 shares during the period. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,839 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.91.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.69. The company had a trading volume of 25,972,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,588,072. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

