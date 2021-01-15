Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.11% of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $103,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $121,000. Darwin Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period.

Get Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.97. 1,324,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 928,859. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $24.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. This is a positive change from Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

Further Reading: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.