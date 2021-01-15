Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Buys 949 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.6% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $13.63 on Friday, hitting $514.38. 6,923,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,496,068. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $499.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.40 billion, a PE ratio of 85.22, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.92.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at $63,725,974.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

