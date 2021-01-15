Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VO. Anderson Fisher LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.2% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $70,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Motco increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,045.7% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,453,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 875,619. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $110.05 and a one year high of $215.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

