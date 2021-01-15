Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.35 Million Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Target stock traded down $3.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $194.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,243,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The firm has a market cap of $97.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

