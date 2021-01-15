Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,546 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGSB. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 746.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,892.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter.

IGSB remained flat at $$55.07 on Friday. 3,342,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,456,415. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.99. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $55.30.

