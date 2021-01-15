PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

PAX Global Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:PXGYF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,000 shares, a growth of 184.8% from the December 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

OTCMKTS PXGYF opened at $1.08 on Friday. PAX Global Technology has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65.

Get PAX Global Technology alerts:

About PAX Global Technology

PAX Global Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the development and sale of electronic funds transfer point-of-sale products worldwide. Its E-payment terminal products include smart and traditional E-payment terminals, smart electronic cash register solutions, mobile E-payment terminals, and QR code E-payment terminals, as well as other accessories.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for PAX Global Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAX Global Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.