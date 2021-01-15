PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $300.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Moffett Nathanson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.09% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on PayPal from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.61.

PayPal stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.82. 274,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,647,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.01, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.08 and its 200-day moving average is $200.02. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $249.85.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.65, for a total transaction of $5,316,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,384,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.27, for a total transaction of $1,820,430.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,335,775.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,089. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $248,534,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PayPal by 13.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,044,038 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,781,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,599 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth about $200,021,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PayPal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,452,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,665,388,000 after buying an additional 839,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in PayPal by 5,875.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 728,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $143,493,000 after buying an additional 716,092 shares in the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

