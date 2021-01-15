PCHAIN (PI) Price Hits $0.0078 on Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. PCHAIN has a total market cap of $6.24 million and $100,994.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00055097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005603 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.06 or 0.00429444 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00040074 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.63 or 0.04120486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (PI) is a token. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,711,546,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 801,353,269 tokens. PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org. The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Token Trading

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

