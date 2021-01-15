PEAKDEFI Market Cap Hits $20.40 Million (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $20.40 million and $285,684.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000725 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00055531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005720 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.86 or 0.00432805 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00038576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.20 or 0.04035360 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00014058 BTC.

About PEAKDEFI

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a token. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 480,565,359 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,645,077 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Token Trading

PEAKDEFI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.