Pearson plc (PSON.L)’s (PSON) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) (LON:PSON) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) target price on shares of Pearson plc (PSON.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group upgraded Pearson plc (PSON.L) to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson plc (PSON.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 609.40 ($7.96).

Pearson plc (PSON.L) stock traded down GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 678 ($8.86). The company had a trading volume of 1,622,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 672.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 586.74. Pearson plc has a 12 month low of GBX 412.09 ($5.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 710 ($9.28). The company has a market capitalization of £5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 19.76.

About Pearson plc (PSON.L)

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

