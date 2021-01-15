Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $59,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.54.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,349. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $103.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.55. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.