Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 168,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,531,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of MiMedx Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDXG. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,742,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet cut MiMedx Group from a “b” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.77. 477,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,083. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.99. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.12.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $64.30 million for the quarter. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 404.08% and a negative net margin of 37.28%.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and markets regenerative biologics utilizing human placental tissue allografts with patent-protected processes for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissue utilizing its proprietary PURION Process to produce allografts.

