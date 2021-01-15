Pegasus Asset Management Inc. Sells 16 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,694 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 16 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 2.6% of Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 125.0% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the third quarter worth about $2,489,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

NYSE:BLK traded down $15.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $727.76. 1,153,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 801,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $716.12 and its 200-day moving average is $624.97. The stock has a market cap of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.98 and a 1-year high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 29.83%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 32.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $3.63 per share. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 50.98%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total transaction of $127,179.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.