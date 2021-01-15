Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan Sells 15,000 Shares

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jon Callaghan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Wednesday, December 9th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $1,550,850.00.

Shares of PTON stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion and a PE ratio of -116.37. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $137.41 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Peloton Interactive from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.