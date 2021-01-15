Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded down $7.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $157.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,827,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,826,990. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.13. The firm has a market cap of $46.16 billion and a PE ratio of -116.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 169,424 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $16,961,036.64. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 129,924 shares in the company, valued at $13,006,691.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 612,197 shares of company stock valued at $73,078,956.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

