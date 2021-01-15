Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1203483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$38.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$38.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.52 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.3499999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.28%.

Pembina Pipeline Co. (PPL.TO) Company Profile (TSE:PPL)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 million barrels of oil, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent serving markets and basins across North America.

