Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Acquires 824 Shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 3.5% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $250.11. 853,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,958. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $257.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $249.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.59.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

