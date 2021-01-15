Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys 835 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 217.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,219 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.4% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $3.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,736.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,324,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,341. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,770.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,615.66. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,847.20. The company has a market cap of $1.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 51.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,843.00.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total value of $32,563.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

