Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Buys Shares of 1,952 Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $205.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,063. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.22. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $95.51 and a twelve month high of $209.17.

