Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $1.03 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 299.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 0.7% of Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 187.0% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 5,667 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 498.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 8,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 320.1% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.54.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 45,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.44, for a total value of $3,321,838.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NEE stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,184,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,306. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $160.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

