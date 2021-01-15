PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector Sells 15,000 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total value of $858,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Wednesday, December 2nd, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $894,000.00.

On Friday, November 13th, David Spector sold 30,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $1,690,200.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $57.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.14 and a 1-year high of $70.00.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 42.33% and a net margin of 37.77%. PennyMac Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JMP Securities increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 22.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,971,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,979,000 after purchasing an additional 732,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,297,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,383,000 after purchasing an additional 313,878 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 36.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 527,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 148.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 449,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,139,000 after purchasing an additional 269,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 6.5% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 406,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,619,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.