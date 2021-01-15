Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Truist

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Truist from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.75% from the stock’s current price.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.73.

Shares of PAG traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $64.24. 1,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,979. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.72. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $65.37.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 1.53%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 18.5% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,163,000 after buying an additional 105,578 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,153,000 after acquiring an additional 39,570 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at about $6,645,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 22,259 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

