PEPS Coin Price Up 77.3% This Week (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 49% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 77.3% against the US dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $226,565.53 and $2,047.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014961 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00010925 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 59,581,376 coins and its circulating supply is 41,373,550 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

