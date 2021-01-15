PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 0.9% of Boston Trust Walden Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $86,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 151.5% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $8,375,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.88.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.96. 105,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,820,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $1,710,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

