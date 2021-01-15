Perth Mint Gold Token (PMGT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $8,515.00

Perth Mint Gold Token (CURRENCY:PMGT) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Perth Mint Gold Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $8,515.00 worth of Perth Mint Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perth Mint Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,838.82 or 0.04970136 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Perth Mint Gold Token has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00039663 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00111653 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.50 or 0.00063512 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.89 or 0.00242951 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00058659 BTC.

About Perth Mint Gold Token

Perth Mint Gold Token’s total supply is 955 tokens. Perth Mint Gold Token’s official website is www.pmgt.io. The official message board for Perth Mint Gold Token is medium.com/pmgt.

Perth Mint Gold Token Token Trading

