Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Short Interest Up 40.6% in December

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 146,100 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the December 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 736,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PQEFF traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,547. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Petroteq Energy has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.70.

Get Petroteq Energy alerts:

Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Petroteq Energy

Petroteq Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil sands mining and oil extraction operations in the United States. It holds rights to mine, extract, and produce oil and associated hydrocarbons and minerals from oil sands containing heavy oil and bitumen under mineral leases covering approximately 2,541.76 acres in the Asphalt Ridge area of Utah.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.