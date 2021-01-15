Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) PT Raised to C$4.00 at Raymond James

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential downside of 2.91% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.68.

Shares of PEY stock traded up C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$4.12. The company had a trading volume of 614,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,889. The stock has a market capitalization of C$679.52 million and a PE ratio of -6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$4.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$631,294.95.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

