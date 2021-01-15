Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$3.58.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEY shares. CIBC upped their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) alerts:

In other Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) news, Senior Officer Scott Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, with a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$631,294.95.

PEY opened at C$4.05 on Friday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$4.10. The company has a market cap of C$667.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.68.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$86.99 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.1007407 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 815 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.