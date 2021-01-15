Pflug Koory LLC Buys 349 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 349.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,266,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,691,000 after purchasing an additional 341,299 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,934,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,102,000 after buying an additional 2,387,554 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,617,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,180,000 after acquiring an additional 495,621 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,548,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,522,000 after acquiring an additional 59,857 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,667,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,227,000 after acquiring an additional 179,512 shares during the period. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB upgraded General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

GIS stock opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 6,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $383,458.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,947.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

