Pflug Koory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,093 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.9% of Pflug Koory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 35.5% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 826,767 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,810,000 after acquiring an additional 216,737 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,590,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 137,966 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities raised Intel from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $59.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $242.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

