Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) Short Interest Down 75.0% in December

Photon Control Inc. (OTCMKTS:POCEF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Photon Control stock remained flat at $$1.59 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 25 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,258. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31. Photon Control has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.80.

Photon Control Company Profile

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers fiber optic temperature probes that measure temperature in harsh environments. It also provides single channel and multi-channel temperature sensing products.

