Pigeoncoin Market Cap Reaches $369,728.88 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $369,728.88 and $22,882.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000147 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000304 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SUP (SUP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.65 or 0.00164705 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Superior Coin (SUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,986,789,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.