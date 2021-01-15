PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) Short Interest Up 158.3% in December

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 158.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PNI stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.67.

Get PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PNI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 36.1% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 6.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 191,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 11,317 shares during the period.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.