Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani Sells 2,792 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) CFO Raj M. Dani sold 2,792 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $83,899.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,780,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

PING opened at $30.13 on Friday. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.02 and a 12 month high of $37.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -430.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.14.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $59.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ping Identity from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PING. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,187,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,204,000 after buying an additional 795,005 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,911,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,665,000 after buying an additional 236,337 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,895,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,162,000 after buying an additional 700,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2,105.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,577,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,069,000 after buying an additional 1,506,231 shares during the last quarter. 97.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

