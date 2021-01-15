Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 232 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.11.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $171.71 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $173.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

