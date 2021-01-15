Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $269,000 Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 220.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,422,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,454,000 after buying an additional 978,919 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,235,000 after buying an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,245,000 after purchasing an additional 527,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,118,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,120,000 after purchasing an additional 352,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 272.9% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 316,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,120,000 after purchasing an additional 231,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $83.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.34, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.57.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.64%.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

