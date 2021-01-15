Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $515,000 Stock Position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANTM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 91,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,020,000 after purchasing an additional 22,939 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Anthem by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Anthem by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after purchasing an additional 477,208 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Anthem by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Anthem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 379,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ANTM opened at $322.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.96 and a 200-day moving average of $290.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $340.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.81 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Argus increased their target price on Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.00.

In other news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

