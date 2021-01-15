Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $752,000 Stock Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 62.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised W. P. Carey from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

NYSE:WPC opened at $66.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.47. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.72. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.046 per share. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 83.60%.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

