Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $860,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,305,285,000 after acquiring an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,470,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after acquiring an additional 290,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Chubb by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 566,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,741,000 after buying an additional 210,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 11,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.09, for a total transaction of $1,699,777.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,820,735.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total value of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,758,634.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,683 shares of company stock valued at $27,794,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $155.82 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 30.86%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CB. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.63.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

