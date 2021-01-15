Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,108 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,385 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,541 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,847,000 after acquiring an additional 23,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $104.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.75. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $108.55.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.