Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 658 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $829,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $190.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.76 and its 200 day moving average is $179.48. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $230.99.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $220.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.16.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

