Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes $217,000 Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $615,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 42.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PTF opened at $147.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.82. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $36.25 and a 1 year high of $149.27.

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

