Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Takes Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,445 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,712,001 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,678,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,364 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after acquiring an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after acquiring an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after acquiring an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.24.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.94 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $147.36. The company has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.06.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.62 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. On average, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $96,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,483.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,452 shares of company stock worth $3,492,533. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.