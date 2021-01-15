Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 315,000 shares, an increase of 175.3% from the December 15th total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Trust stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Pioneer Floating Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.21.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.21%.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 13,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $142,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 117.9% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after buying an additional 814,785 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 380,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 25,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the period. Clough Capital Partners L P raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 101,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pioneer Floating Rate Trust by 17.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,794 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 11,437 shares during the period.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Trust

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

