Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100,100 shares, an increase of 106.8% from the December 15th total of 48,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of PHT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.04. The company had a trading volume of 51,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,274. Pioneer High Income Trust has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.26.

Get Pioneer High Income Trust alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a $0.0725 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 351,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 32.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 179,243 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 44,077 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $165,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 74.9% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 23,279 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer High Income Trust by 12.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,545 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 9,763 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer High Income Trust Company Profile

Pioneer High Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade bonds, high-yield corporate bonds, and convertible securities. It seeks to invest in bonds that are rated BBB- or lower by Standard and Poor's or a similar national rating service.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer High Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.