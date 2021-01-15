Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $138.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. TD Securities raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Truist raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.27.

NYSE:PXD traded down $5.00 on Thursday, reaching $127.38. 2,783,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,935,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $149.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

In related news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 6,728 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $782,399.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,026 shares in the company, valued at $5,352,363.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,666 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 1,191 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

