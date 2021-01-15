Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Grows Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,508 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 44.3% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,291,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $12.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

