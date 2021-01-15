Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR Has $11.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney accounts for approximately 3.6% of Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 435 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 90.0% during the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.60.

NYSE DIS traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $183.40. The company has a market capitalization of $310.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.35, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total transaction of $137,849.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock worth $20,128,600. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

