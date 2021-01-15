Piper Sandler Increases BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Price Target to $138.00

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BL. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackLine from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. BlackLine currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $113.56.

Shares of NASDAQ BL opened at $129.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.52 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $38.32 and a 12-month high of $141.82.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $90.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackLine will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $862,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,035.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after buying an additional 361,839 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackLine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $374,640,000 after acquiring an additional 310,114 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of BlackLine by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

